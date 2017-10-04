McCluer South Berkeley is a powerhouse program

McCluer South-Berkeley is quietly becoming one of the most successful football programs in the St. Louis area. Tow seasons ago they made it to the Sweet 16, and last season made it to the Final Four.

This year the Bulldogs are off to a perfect 5-0 start and show no signs of slowing down. They have outscored their opponents 226-34 in their five victories.

The Bulldogs are led by Tavian Willis. The quarterback has 800 yards passing, over 200 yards rushing and 17 total touchdowns.

