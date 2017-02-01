National Signing Day running blog

East St. Louis ready for their kids to sign LOI's
SLUH athlete Tony Adams signs with Illinois
East St. Louis linebacker James McKnight signs with Illinois
Trinity offensive lineman Larry Boyd signs with Illinois
Pattonville offensive lineman Marquis Hayes signs with Oklahoma
Westminster's Dylan Conway signs with Southern Illinois
MICDS athletes make it official
Ladue's Tyler Love signs with McKendree
A record 18 athletes at St. Dominic sign to play in college
20 Howell athletes sign letters if intent
Howell's Casey Flemming pledges to Missouri Baptist for softball and wrestling
St, Charles West soccer player Max Wootenn signs with UMSL
St. Dominic's Max Messer signs with Quincy
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs