National Signing Day running blog

KSDK 9:16 AM. CST February 01, 2017

East St. Louis ready for their kids to sign LOI's


 

SLUH athlete Tony Adams signs with Illinois


 

 

East St. Louis linebacker James McKnight signs with Illinois

 

 

 

Trinity offensive lineman Larry Boyd signs with Illinois

 

 

 

Pattonville offensive lineman Marquis Hayes signs with Oklahoma

 

 

 

Westminster's Dylan Conway signs with Southern Illinois

 

MICDS athletes make it official


Ladue's Tyler Love signs with McKendree


A record 18 athletes at St. Dominic sign to play in college

20 Howell athletes sign letters if intent 

 


Howell's Casey Flemming pledges to Missouri Baptist for softball and wrestling

 


St, Charles West soccer player Max Wootenn signs with UMSL

 


St. Dominic's Max Messer signs with Quincy 

