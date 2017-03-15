KSDK
Northwest Academy celebrates their state championship

KSDK 7:39 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

Northwest Academy made a little school history this past weekend. The Hornets stomped back from a 12 point halftime deficit to win the Class 3 state championship, 78-68.

Audrey Dahlgren has their story. 

