Close Northwest Academy celebrates their state championship Northwest celebrates a state title KSDK 7:39 PM. CDT March 15, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Northwest Academy made a little school history this past weekend. The Hornets stomped back from a 12 point halftime deficit to win the Class 3 state championship, 78-68.Audrey Dahlgren has their story. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK Breaking Live Video Accident cause delays in St. Charles 12-year-old shot and killed in STL Inventor gives heating system to food pantry Custom jacket Blind woman and guide dog kicked off American Airline flight WFAA Breaking News EB 364 closed due to accident STL photographer shooting giraffe mom & baby SLU medical school placed on probation by accreditation agency More Stories 12-year-old killed in accidental shooting; parents charged Mar 15, 2017, 4:53 a.m. Federal judge blocks Trump's second travel ban nationwide Mar 15, 2017, 7:35 p.m. Mizzou hires Cuonzo Martin as head basketball coach Mar 15, 2017, 4:21 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs