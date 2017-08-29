Parkway North's Hawkins scores four different ways

Jason Hawkins did it all for Parkway North on Friday night against Marquette. Hawkins started the night on the finishing end of a reverse on the opening kick off and finished it with an 85 yard kick return for a touchdown.

Hawkins was far from finished. He then caught his only pass of the game, a four yard touchdown reception.

Still in the first quarter, Hawkins received a punt at his own ten yard line and weaved his way in and out of traffic and finished it with a 90 yard punt return.

To finish off his tremendous day he stepped in front of a pass in the second quarter and made the interception and returned it 26 yards for the score.

On the day, Hawkins scored four touchdowns in four different areas of the game.

Parkway North won the game, 56-45.

