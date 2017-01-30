Parkway North's Thompson offered by Alabama

The St. Louis area is loaded with high school talent that will graduate in 2018. It may be the best class this town has ever seen.

One of the top young men in the class is Parkway North defensive tackle Michael Thompson, Jr. The 6'4'' 290 pounder has caught the attention of every big time college program in America, including powerhouse Alabama.

Anytime a big program like Alabama offers it is going to be difficult for Mizzou to keep them home, but Thompson sees Mizzou as just that, his hometown school.

