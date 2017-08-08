Pattonville's Eleby has big plans for his senior season

There may not be a player in our town who has accomplished more and has gotten less attention than Pattonville quarterback Kaleb Eleby.

Eleby, who is entering his senior season, has been nothing short of excellent in his time as the Pirates' signal caller. Last year he threw over 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he expects more this season.

"I am going out with a bang," Eleby said with a grin, "It is senior year. This is every kids dream to finish it off strong. I am excited."

For his career, Eleby has thrown for over 7,000 yards and 60 scores. He is the all-time passing leader at Pattonviile, yet his name is not mentioned with the best of the area, but that doesn't bother him.

"I would just say that I like to play with a chip on my shoulder. We will just leave it at that, the rest takes care of itself. I am not worried about the hype or anything, just go out and perform and everything will take care of itself."

What Eleby hopes his team takes care of is making a run deep into the state playoffs, they were knocked out last year in the second round by Chaminade.

"We want a state championship. That is something that has never been done here. We have the talent and the coaching this year to do it, we just have to go out and execute."

Having a quarterback with three years of experience will make it easier to execute too, as he is more than a star quarterback, he is also a leader for the Pirates.

"I have kind of taken on that role since I was a freshman, but now that I am a senior there really is no other choice. I have nobody else to look up to, I am the older guy. It is pretty exciting."

