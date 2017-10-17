Player with Down Syndrome scores a touchdown

Hazelwood Central freshman DJ Burkett has been the center of attention around school lately.

Burkett recently spent a Saturday night at Homecoming with four dates, and he spends most his Satuday days as an assistant coach for the football team.

This past Saturday, DJ traded the coach's whistle for a jersey and a helmet because he wasn't gonig to cheer for a touchdown, he was going to score one.

When he got in the game, for one untimed down at the end of the half, he took the handoff and scored the touchdown and celebrated with his teammates.

