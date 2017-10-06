KSDK
Close

Prep Rally Week 7 Highlights

Highlights from Week 7 of high school football

Larry Thornton, KSDK 10:49 PM. CDT October 06, 2017

Lindbergh at Eureka

Ritenour at Pattonville

Mater Dei at Lutheran North

Wesclin at Freeburg

Breese Central at Columbia

Summit at Kirkwood

Priory at Cardinal Ritter

Fredericktown at St. Mary's

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories