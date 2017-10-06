Close Prep Rally Week 7 Highlights Highlights from Week 7 of high school football Larry Thornton, KSDK 10:49 PM. CDT October 06, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Lindbergh at EurekaRitenour at PattonvilleMater Dei at Lutheran NorthWesclin at FreeburgBreese Central at ColumbiaSummit at KirkwoodPriory at Cardinal RitterFredericktown at St. Mary's © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64 Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting Protests take financial and emotional toll on police FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Stranger punches woman near Central West End STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know More Stories Region to pitch 'iconic' location for Amazon HQ Oct. 6, 2017, 7:27 p.m. 'The Media Guy' charged in child porn case Oct. 6, 2017, 3:55 p.m. St. Louis lawmaker proposes changes to police… Oct. 6, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs