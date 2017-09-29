KSDK
Prep Rally Week 7

Highlights from Friday night's football scene

KSDK 10:49 PM. CDT September 29, 2017

Games we covered:

SLUH at Vianney

Parkway South at Kirkwood

Lafayette at Webster Groves

Ritenour at Lindbergh

St. Dominic at St. Mary's

Francis Howell at Timberland

Zumwalt North at Liberty

