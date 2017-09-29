Close Prep Rally Week 7 Highlights from Friday night's football scene KSDK 10:49 PM. CDT September 29, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Games we covered:SLUH at VianneyParkway South at KirkwoodLafayette at Webster GrovesRitenour at LindberghSt. Dominic at St. Mary'sFrancis Howell at TimberlandZumwalt North at Liberty © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Transgender teen brutally murdered Jon Jay makes dying girl's dream come true Attempted child abduction in Benton Park West Cabin fire at Wyman Center in Eureka Student escapes from driver that grabbed him Man behind KSDK's 10 p.m. news wakes up from surgery paralyzed Woman says fried chicken thrown at her Police chiefs defend protest response Activists organize community town hall Babysitter saves twin toddlers More Stories Can St. Louis deliver to Amazon? Sep 29, 2017, 7:17 p.m. Tom Price resigns as health secretary after flights… Sep 29, 2017, 3:47 p.m. Police: St. Charles man tortures, kills daughter's… Sep 29, 2017, 3:33 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs