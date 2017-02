It has become common practice for recruits to play the "hat dance" on Signing Day and pick the hat of the school that he plans on attending.

Well a four star linebacker from Texas took the game to the next level on Wednesday. Levi Jones was deciding between Florida, Florida State and USC.

Levi Jones commits to Florida! Wait....Florida State! Wait...



USC!



Jones is a Trojan. #SigningDay pic.twitter.com/RF9dtIWYnO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) February 1, 2017

