Ritenour linebacker Ayodele Adeoye is a wanted man when it comes to his football services. He holds offers from LSU, Ole Miss and many others. Today he received an offer from Oklahoma.
He also has an offer from Mizzou, where he spent last Sunday. Frank Cusumano asked him why Mizzou would be a good school for him, and his response was simple,
"It is home."
RELATED: Lutheran North's Ronnie Perkins talks Mizzou
(© 2017 KSDK)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs