Ritenour linebacker Ayodele Adeoye is a wanted man when it comes to his football services. He holds offers from LSU, Ole Miss and many others. Today he received an offer from Oklahoma.





Blessed to receive my 15th offer from the Oklahoma Sooners!! #BoomerSooner ⚪️🔴 pic.twitter.com/TIBtkulRPG — Ayodele Adeoye (@Juiceup20) February 14, 2017

He also has an offer from Mizzou, where he spent last Sunday. Frank Cusumano asked him why Mizzou would be a good school for him, and his response was simple,

"It is home."

