Running changes the life of an athlete with autism

It wasn't one of the big sporting events of the weekend. It was the Cahokia Conference Cross Country Championships. However, there was a special athlete performing who wanted nothing special done on his behalf.

Connor Stewart, a cross-country athlete with autism, just wanted to run because running changed his life.

Because of his disability, Stewart used to run in his races with his hands over his ears because he couldn't take the loud noises.

It's safe to say he's come a long way.

© 2017 KSDK-TV