Sargent could be best in the country

He was the youngest player at the under 20 World Cup, but that didn’t stop Josh Sargent from having success. Sargent, who went to St. Dominic and played for Scott Gallagher, led the United States with four goals, tying a record set by another St. Louis native, Taylor Twellman,

"Coming into the tournament I didn't even know if I would play that much," said the 17 year old star, "the fact that I got to start and score goals for us, it was an outstanding feeling. It is an honor to have my name on the same record as him, and to be able to keep my city proud."

It is safe to say that Sargent is the best 17 year old player in the country and one of the best in the entire world.

"I try to not let it get to my head, I think my parents a re very good at keeping me grounded and humble. I am forever thankful for them.."

The success has made him a celebrity in his hometown. His success on the world stage is getting him noticed a little more than he used to.

"I walk by and kids will whisper and say my name," Sargent said, "like I have said all along, you cannot let it get to you."

The next step for Sargent is to compete in the under 17 World Cup, but his eyes are on an even bigger prize, getting the call to play with the big boys on the United States Men's National Team.

"I don't know how I would react. I would be very excited but nervous at the same time/ Those are big timers but I think I would be ready for it."

