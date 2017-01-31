Sikeston's Thatch explains why he picked SLU

Travis Ford continues to have success on the recruiting trail in his first year as the head coach of Saint Louis University.

His latest catch is Sikeston guard Fred Thatch. Thatch is a 6'2'' 200 pounder that picked the Billikens over Mizzou and Tulsa. He joins top 10 recruit Carte'are Gordon in the class of 2018.

Ford also has top 100 recruits Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French signed for next season.

