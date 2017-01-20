Close SLU signee Goodwin with the buzzer beater SLU signee Jordan Goodwin beats the buzzer with an amazing shot KSDK 10:46 PM. CST January 20, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Althoff standout Jordan Goodwin beats the buzzer with a 3/4 court buzzer beater in their game against Belleville West. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS KSDK Breaking Live Video Facebook apologizes over tattoo controversy Former superintendent cleared of charges More Stories Man charged after body found in Bourbeuse River Jan 20, 2017, 4:36 p.m. President Trump & First Lady share first dance at… Jan 20, 2017, 8:02 p.m. Protests erupt in DC after Trump's swearing-in Jan 20, 2017, 1:46 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs