KSDK
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

SLU signee Goodwin with the buzzer beater

SLU signee Jordan Goodwin beats the buzzer with an amazing shot

KSDK 10:46 PM. CST January 20, 2017

Althoff standout Jordan Goodwin beats the buzzer with a 3/4 court buzzer beater in their game against Belleville West. 

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories