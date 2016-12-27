KSDK
St. Mary's and Lindbergh advance in Coaches vs. Cancer

Highlights from the first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer

December 27, 2016

Highlights from St. Mary's win over Lafayette and Lindbergh's win over Kirkwood in Tuesday's first round of the Coaches vs. Cancer Tournament at Meramec Community College. 


