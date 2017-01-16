KSDK
St. Mary's and Westminster get wins on Monday night

Westminster wins the Washington Tournament and St. Mary's tops CBC for second time

KSDK 12:27 AM. CST January 17, 2017

Westminster defeated Washington to win the Washington Tournament and St. Mary's topped CBC in the Martin Lutheran King Shootout. 

