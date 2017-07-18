Trinity star offered a scholarship by Alabama

Isaiah Williams was one of the best high school players last season, and now colleges are taking notice in a big way. Williams is up to 44 offers, including a recent one by Nick Saban and Alabama.

"I think it was one of the first times I smiled when getting offered," Williams said, "it was just a great feeling getting the offer from Nick Saban."





Blessed to receive an offer from Alabama #RollTide 🐘 pic.twitter.com/JY6JhV6c4X — Isaiah Williams (@i_williams11) July 16, 2017

The Trinity quarterback threw for over 2,500 yards, ran for over 800 yards and scored 22 touchdowns as a sophomore last season. His coach, Cory Patterson, is often in awe of what his quarterback can do.

"That has happened a lot," Paterson joked, referring to being shocked at what he just saw from Williams, "there have been times where he came to the sideline saying 'hey coach, calm down, I got it."

Williams holds offers from the local schools, Mizzou and Illinois, as well.

" i like Missouri," Williams noted, "they are still in my top schools, it just depends on if they are showing me love and showing me interest, I will feel the same way about them."

Williams also likes Lovie Smith and the Illinois program.

"I love Illinois, they are one of my top (schools) too, it is like a family there."

© 2017 KSDK-TV