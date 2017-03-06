Trinity High School is becoming a hot bed for colleges to find top tier talent. In February, offensive lineman Larry Boyd signed to play at the University of Illinois. One of the most sought after juniors in the country is defensive lineman Ronnie Perkins, and then the cream of the crop may just be sophomore quarterback Isaiah Williams.

Williams' stats from a season ago are staggering. He had over 3,500 all purpose yards and racked up 49 total touchdowns.

Now the scholarships are racking up, if the school plays football they have probably offered Williams a scholarship.

Frank Cusumano has more on his recruitment in the video.

