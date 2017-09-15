Vianney wins big over rival Chaminade

The Golden Griffins scored early and often in their win over Chaminade on Friday night. The defending state champions' offense was in full gear, scoring on all six of their first half possession.

The scoring got started when Kyren Williams broke free on their first possession for a 37 yards score and a 7-0 lead.

On the next possession, the Golden Griffins went through the air and Tionne Harris found Ryan Zerwig on a 14 yard slant for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead

It was more of the same on the third possession as Harris threw it up for Fahreed Cheeks and the receiver came down with it to move the score to 21-0.

Harris would throw two more touchdown passes in the first half, including a 37 yard screen to Zaerwig.

Vianney would win the game,

