Vianney's Harris is our Player of the Week

Tionne Harris threw four touchdowns in the first half of Vianney's win over Chaminade.

KSDK 8:37 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

Tionne Harris had a short but impactful evening last Friday against Chaminade. The Vianney quarterback threw for four touchdowns in the first half, and sat out the second, as Vianney crushed Chaminade 45-0/

