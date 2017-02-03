Webster Groves' Ramey picks Lousiville

One of the best junors in the area made his college choice on Friday. Webster Groves' Courteny Ramey pledged to play for Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville.

Ramey, rated a top 30 player in the country, picked Louisville over Mizzou, Creigton, Florida and a host of other schools.

Ramey is a 6'3'' 170 guard who is averaging 20.4 points and eight assists a game for the Statesmen.

