Webster's Ramey decommits from Louisville

One of the best high school players in the area is now without a college. Webster Groves' point guard Courtney Ramey decommitted from Louisville on Wednesday after the school announced that Rick Pitino was out as head coach.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave after his program was linked to a federal investigation into fraud and corruption in recruiting.

"The first thing I said was 'Wow!," Terrell Ramey (Courtney's dad) told Frank Cusumano in an interview, "I said let me patient, let me dig through and see what is going on and find out everything. When I picked up Courtney, he said that his phone had been buzzing with people asking him questions. It grew life overnight, with social media it took storm."

Ramey had a great relationship with Pitino, he even called Courtney after his state championship this past year. Ir was hard to say "goodbye" to Louisville.

"I don't get it," Terrell said, "It is more disappointment on our end. My son was dreaming about the day that he could play there."

Now Ramey, ranked as a top 50 recruit by numerous sites, is back on the market. The obvious question is will there be interest in Mizzou and new coach Cuonzo Martin?

"I am really good friends with Cuonzo. I sent him his very first recruit at Missouri State. He has become a good friend of mine. Ii like what they are doing there. They got one of my players in Torrence Watson. It is the hometown school. I always want to support the hometown. But again, sometimes you have to look at the best fit. I know they are going to call, because they always have."

