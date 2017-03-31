Whitfield's Watson offered by Mizzou

Whitfield guard Torrence Watson got the phone call on Wednesday from new Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin, offering him a scholarship to Mizzou.

"It felt good," Watson said with a big smile, "I wasn't really expecting it, I had talked to him a couple of days before but I wasn't expecting an offer."





Just received an offer from Mizzou 🐯🤘🏀‼️ #MIZ — Torrence Watson (@TorrenceWatson) March 29, 2017

While it was a surprise to Watson, it was not a surprise to anyone who follows high school basketball. Watson is the top junior prospect in the area and is getting attention from schools across the country.

"It is like a dream come true. it is something you think about and dream about as a kid, and when it happens it is like wow!"

While the offer from Mizzou is new, his familiarity with the program is not. Watson has been paying attention to all of the hype surrounding Martin's hire and the news that the nation's top player, Michael Porter, Jr., will be playing for the home school next season.

"They've been getting some pretty good players, it is interesting to see the good players are staying in Missouri."

Watson says he currently doesn't have any leaders, in terms of favorite colleges, but does note he has plenty of interest in playing in Columbia. His decision will likely come around October.

"I want to make it before we start our high school season again."

