How will the Blues respond in their return from 'bye week'

CHICAGO -- The record speaks volumes, but each team feels like it should stand on its own merit.

For the Blues (31-24-5), who return from their bye week today when they play the rival Chicago Blackhawks (38-18-5) at 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN, KMOX 1120-AM), they try and go against the grain and improve on the record of teams coming off a bye week, which was 7-14-4 coming into Sunday.

"I think the break is good for every team. I think it's going to be good for us," defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk said. "This is the challenge of it is the first game back. I think when we look later down this eek, that's when we're going to start to see how the break pays off. The aspect of getting thrown into a tough environment like this against a team that's really playing very well right now. That's the challenge and I think we're going to have to make sure that we're not trying to overextend ourselves, we're not trying to do anything that's not in our DNA. If we get caught up in that game, that's where we fall into trouble. We have to play hard. It's going to be a game that it's not going to be a blowout. We have to make sure that we know that and we have to make sure that the small things are what's going to help us win this game tonight.

"It feels like the beginning of the season almost. We always seem to have to bring our 'A' game against these guys, and especially in this building. It feels like we have that anticipation and that anxiousness again."

Not the most idea of opponents for the Blues to return against, since Chicago has won eight of nine and scored four or more goals in each of those eight victories. But it is what it is, which is as cliche as it comes, but the Blues can't do anything about it but go and play.

"Coming out of the break, we try and get ourselves in as many game-like situations as possible at practice," coach Mike Yeo said. "A lot more 5-on-5 situational scrimmage type of stuff compared to a regular practice for us to try and get the timing back, to try and get the execution and the battle back. It's not something that you can replicate, it's not something that you can just draw up for the players and all of the sudden, it's back. I don't expect things to be perfect off the hop and I expect a team like Chicago, they're smart enough to know that, to sniff that out and they're going to look to get after us quickly. We're going to have to be ready for that."

The break may have been good for players from both a physical and mental standpoint, there's that helpless feeling of sitting idly and not being able to do anything about helping one's own cause in the standings.

The Blues went from being three points in front of Nashville for third place in the Central Division to two points back, and the Predators could make it four with a win this afternoon, when the puck drops tonight.

"That's a weird feeling seeing the scores come in every night, seeing other teams in our division winning and winning and winning," Shattenkirk said. "That's tough. We're used to that in our division. It seems like the past few years whenever a team has a day off, the other teams in our division seem to take advantage of that and get themselves back in the race. In a way, it's all going to help us tonight and make us focus."

"We knew that that was going to happen," Yeo said. "That could work for you and that could work against you. My advice is take what's very short and what's very in front of us. If you look at too big of a picture and start looking at what other teams are doing in the standings, then you start to lose a little focus on yourself. For me, it's more about where we're at today and that was our focus yesterday. We wanted to have a good practice, we wanted to get back to work. Today, we come in, we start preparing. We start watching some video and obviously we get back on the horse here, we get back into the grind."

That's why the Blues will try to get locked in quickly when the puck drops.

"We know what the other records are, but we don't care about that," right wing David Perron said. "We're going to play our game and we know they're on a good streak. It's just a bigger challenge for us. I think we'll be ready to go."



