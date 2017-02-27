Jalen Johnson named A-10 Rookie of the Week



ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis freshman forward Jalen Johnson (Baton Rouge, La.) has been named the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s basketball Rookie of the Week, the league office announced today.



Johnson tied his career scoring high twice last week, registering 17 points against VCU and Saint Joseph’s. He added 10 rebounds in the win against Saint Joseph’s for his second double-double of the season.



For the week, Johnson shot 63.6 percent from the field (12-of-19), 55.6 percent from 3-point range (5-of-12) and 100 percent (5-of-5) from the charity stripe. He posted two blocks and a steal in both games.



Johnson averages 7.6 ppg and 4.3 rpg for the Billikens. In A-10 play, Johnson is fourth on the team with 9.1 ppg and second with 5.6 rpg.



The Billikens (10-19, 5-11 A-10) host La Salle (14-13, 8-8 A-10) Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena.

