Jayson Tatum double-doubles in NBA debut

BOSTON - St. Louis native Jayson Tatum did not disappoint in his NBA debut Tuesday night.
The 19-year-old is the first Celtics player to record a double-double in their NBA debut since Larry Bird in 1979 and just the third to do it in franchise history.
Jayson Tatum is the first @celtics player to record a double-double in their #NBA debut since Larry Bird (1979).#NBARooks pic.twitter.com/NZ7KZ9SXwf— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 18, 2017
Within the first few minutes of Tatum’s NBA debut, his first shot was blocked by LeBron James.
.@KingJames welcomes @jaytatum0 to the NBA! ✋ pic.twitter.com/eiAJelPv9g— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 18, 2017
Tatum dominated in the second half of the game. He finished the game with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
In the season opener, the Celtics missed two potential game-tying 3-pointers before falling to Cleveland 102-99.
The Celtics play the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night in Boston.
