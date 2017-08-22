Jayson Tatum gets dream pitch job

ST. LOUIS - Jayson Tatum, the former Chaminade basketball standout, signed a big endorsement with Nike before his name was ever called in the NBA draft. For many who grew up with the "swoosh" and idolizing Michael Jordan, that would be a dream endorsement.

But the one Tatum landed this week takes the cake, or should we say pie.

Imo's announced on Twitter that Tatum would be the newest member of their team on Tuesday. The deal seemed inevitable after he called the chain's pizza "the best pizza on Earth" on SportsCenter the night before the draft.

