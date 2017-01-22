Jets ruin Copley's first NHL start, win 5-3

Jan 21, 2017; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) puts the puck past St. Louis Blues goalie Pheonix Copley (30) during the third period at MTS Centre. Winnipeg wins 5-3. (Photo: Bruce Fedyck, Custom)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bryan Little scored twice on the power play, Ondrej Pavelec set a franchise record for saves in a period and Winnipeg handed St. Louis its third straight loss.

Pavelec, starting his second game this season after being called up from the minors Tuesday, broke his own Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise record for saves in a period with 25 in the second. He had a 24-save period on Oct. 31, 2009, against Ottawa.

The shots were also a dubious mark, tying the franchise record for most shots allowed in a period.

Pavelec made 34 saves for the game.

Blues goalie Pheonix Copley, a native of North Pole, Alaska, made his first NHL start and had 24 saves. He played in one game last season.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg.

