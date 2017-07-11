Kirkwood Athletic Association All-Stars are small but mighty

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

They are about 3 feet shorter, 150 pounds lighter and 20 years younger. However, they wear a ball-cap, spikes and a glove on one of their hands.

They are the 6- and 7-year-old ballplayers from the Kirkwood Athletic Association.

Tuesday, Sports Director Frank Cusumano was looking for some type of baseball fix. So he went to Kirkwood and found some ballplayers with sweet swings and scintillating speed.

