Korac: Agostino made his mark with Blues

Feb 6, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Kenny Agostino (73) leaps against the glass as he celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. (Photo: Eric Hartline, Custom)

Winger Kenny Agostino, who was assigned back to the Chicago Wolves after the Blues' 3-2 loss against the Sabres that snapped a six-game winning streak, left a favorable impression with the coaching staff.

Agostino, who had a goal and two assists in seven games since his recall, goes back to play with the Wolves, where he was the leading scorer in the American Hockey League with 60 points (18 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games. But he definitely made an impression with Yeo.

"For me, he's shown us an awful lot," Yeo said of the 24-year-old Agostino. "He had a good training camp, but realistically speaking, I don't think that we considered him a guy that we would be looking to and a guy that we would be counting on midway through the season. What he's done through his play with Chicago and what he's done with his play while he was up here has really given us a strong idea of what kind of player he is and what he can add to our group. We do feel he can add to our group.

"The situation is that he goes down today because we're getting a healthy player back (Stastny), but he helped his case. He helped his case an awful lot. What I like about him is his hockey sense, his puck strength and his stick strength. I like that he helps you get to the offensive zone and he's strong on the puck in the offensive zone. He has the ability and the knack and the hockey sense to find himself in situations to get scoring chances and he's shown me that he's a pretty reliable player. He's going to keep building on those things and there's a couple areas that we have talked about that he knows that he's going to have to continue to build on in his game."



