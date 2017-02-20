Korac | Barbashev stays for now

Feb 16, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev (49) looks to gain control of the puck as he is pressured by Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) during the second period at Scottrade Center. (Photo: Billy Hurst, Custom)

Blues center Ivan Barbashev will remain, for the time being, with the Blues and based on his play, he deserves to stay.

Barbashev, a second-round pick in 2014 which was the pick obtained in a trade that sent David Perron to Edmonton in 2013, has played in 11 games and has two goals an one assist, but most of that was centering the fourth line.

Barbashev, 21, has shown a true ability to be a two-way hockey player and will get the chance to keep growing his game here.

"I like his competitiveness, I like his play both in our own zone, not only without the puck and his positioning there, but his ability to separate, his ability to create turnovers and help us relieve pressure and get out of our own zone," Yeo said. "I just like that he's a pretty darn complete player right now.

In The Slot By LOU KORAC

"I feel like the more that he plays and the more that he continues to be with our group, he's continuing to develop some offensive confidence and to get a little bit more zone time, to get more puck touches and a little bit more creativity with that. His game is coming along nicely and obviously we know that we want to win right now and he's an important player for us, not only today but down the road. If we didn't feel that he was progressing or if his time here was hurting him, then he'd be down, but he's showing that he's developing and his game is growing and I hope that continues."

