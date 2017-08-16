KSDK
Kirkwood doesn't want to use the word "repeat"

Kirkwood won the state championship last year but that doesn't mean they are trying to repeat as state champs

Larry Thornton, KSDK 7:20 PM. CDT August 16, 2017

Kirkwood finished their season last year the way everyone dreams of doing so, with a state championship. Friday night will begin their quest to win a second straight title, but don't being up the word "repeat" around the Pioneers.

Coach Shelton knows that back to back championships would indeed be a repeat for the school, but the players who won last year's title left after the Turkey Day Game. 

