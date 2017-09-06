Lindbergh flying high with 3-0 start

The Lindbergh Flyers are living up to their nickname. For the first time since 2010 they're flying high by opening the football season three-and-oh.

They've been energized by new head coach Nathan Norman, who came to Lindbergh after five successful years as head coach at Cape Girardeau Central. Norman has established an emphasis on the weight room and the players have bought in.

The Flyers' win over Hazelwood Central last Saturday featured a 97-yard touchdown pass and a game-ending 100-yard pick six. They will look to remain unbeaten when they face Lafayette on Friday night.

Here's Frank Cusumano's report.

