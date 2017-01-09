Local inventor helping shooters around the world

Charlie Wallace once worked with some of the finest basketball talent in our town. He has come up with a new device to help players shoot the basketball, and it’s now being sold all over the world. (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

Charlie Wallace once worked with some of the finest basketball talent in our town. He was a strength coach for SLU basketball and trained with everybody from Scott Highmark to Larry Hughes. He also owned and operated Magna Fitness, where many athletes worked so hard to get better.

Basketball has always been in Wallace’s blood. The Louisville native worked at a basketball academy in his hometown, and that’s where the idea originated. He has come up with a new device to help players shoot the basketball, and it’s now being sold all over the world.

It’s called the Qube basketball. Sports Director Frank Cusumano has the story.