(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

Rowing was one of the first Olympic Sports. It began in 1900.

It has now become an extremely popular sport in colleges across the country. More than 90 schools feature the sport, and St. Louis has produced some of the sport's great athletes.

Frank Cusumano with the help of photographer Joe Young and editor Terri Kruger put together a story on two of St. Louis’ finest.

© 2017 KSDK-TV