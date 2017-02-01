Lou Fusz Athletic Club to lease former Rams Park

A billboard for Lou Fusz Athletics (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

More than 4,000 kids will now play soccer where professional athletes once trained.

The Lou Fusz Athletic Club will begin leasing out the former Rams Park.

Lou Fusz Athletic's soccer and lacrosse teams will have access to the first floor of the roughly 168,000 square foot facility and outside of the building.

The soccer teams will begin practicing inside of the former Rams Park tomorrow night.

Former MLS player and Lou Fusz Athletic General Manager Dan Gargan says giving kids a chance to play sports where professional athletes trained might inspire more kids to take part in athletics.

