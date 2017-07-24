Ludwig earns Frontier League honor

O'FALLON, MO. - The River City Rascals are proud to announce that left-handed pitcher Dan Ludwig (5-1, 3.12) has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week.

Ludwig’s award comes after he tossed his first career complete game shutout on Friday against the Traverse City Beach Bums. In the start, the 24-year old scattered eight hits, all singles, and struck out a career high ten batters compared to just one walk.

The southpaw also issued two double play balls and only three runners the entire night reached scoring position.

Ludwig has been a staple in the starting rotation the entire year and along with his 5-1 record and solid 3.12 ERA, the southpaw has seven quality starts in 12 trips to the mound with 53 strikeouts in 72 innings.

The former Belmont Bruin is in his third season, second year overall in professional baseball and was acquired via a trade with the Southern Illinois Miners back on August 5, 2016.

Last year, the Naperville, Illinois, native finished second in the Frontier League in wins with ten and helped lead the Rascals into the Frontier League playoffs with his tenth win in the season finale on the road against his former team, Southern Illinois.

Overall, Ludwig is a stellar 16-4 with a 3.51 ERA in his professional career through 34 games, 32 starts. He has thrown a total of 194.2 innings allowing just 88 runs, 76 earned, on 201 hits and has struck out 140 batters.

