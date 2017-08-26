Ludy, Merjano strong but Rascals fail to get clutch hit

The River City Rascals (47-43) were shutout for the fourth time this season, 2-0, in game two of the three game series against the Normal CornBelters (45-44) Saturday night at the Corn Crib.

Despite the loss, the Rascals recorded double digit hits for the fourth night in a row and recorded two of their final hits in the top of the ninth inning to put the potential go-ahead run at the plate.

Josh Silver was one of those two baserunners and he reached with a leadoff single into left field. Three batters later and with two outs, Clint Freeman bounced a ball passed the first baseman but CornBelters closer, Chad Gendron, secured the victory with a strikeout.

Silver finished the night with two hits overall and improved his average to a .292, good for second on the team.

Josh Ludy and Jason Merjano were also solid offensively and each recorded a trio of hits, including a double from Merjano to lead off the second inning.

The second inning was the Rascals best opportunity to score all night as after the double, Silver reached on a single to put runners at the corners with no outs.

However, a pop out in shallow left followed by a solid defensive play by the Belters second baseman Justin Fletcher to throw Merjano out at home gave the Belters an opportunity to get out of the threat.

Starter Scott Sebald did just that by inducing a groundout right back to him to end the frame.

Sebald would go on to battle with Rascals starter, Hector Hernandez, the entire night and finished with his team leading ninth win of the year.

The southpaw tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing seven hits, two walks and struck out five.

Hernandez was on the losing side of the pitchers duel and was tagged with loss number eight. Similar to Sebald, Hernandez lasted seven innings but gave up two runs, earned, on nine hits and struck out eight.

The eight strikeout performance marked the fourth time in his last five starts with at least eight strikeouts.

Both of the runs that Hernandez allowed came from the top of the Belters order, including a RBI double from third place hitter Justin Fletcher in the bottom of the first after a controversial call on what was at first ruled a caught stealing.

The second run for the Belters came via a RBI single from shortstop Santiago Chirino after the seventh inning stretch.

Matt Chavarria finished off the night for the Rascals pitching staff and tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

The defeat gives the Rascals a 2-6 record on the season long nine game road trip and puts them 1.5 games back from the final wild card spot with six games to go.

The Rascals look to cut into the deficit and avoid a series sweep Sunday night with righty Zeb Sneed on the mound.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m.



