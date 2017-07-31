Mayweather vs McGregor to be shown live in movie theaters

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor face off during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour event at Barclays Center on July 13, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000.

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold for around $40 per adult in advance.

St. Louis Mills 18 and St. Charles Cine are two theaters in the St. Louis area on the list showing the widely-anticipated fight.

A complete list of participating theaters can be found here.

