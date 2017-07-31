KSDK
Mayweather vs McGregor to be shown live in movie theaters

Staff , KSDK 12:13 PM. CDT July 31, 2017

Movie theaters around the U.S. will show the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.

The bout between the undefeated boxer and the Irish UFC champion will cost $99.95 on high-definition pay-per-view TV. Tickets for the fight at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena will range from $500 to $10,000.

Meanwhile, movie theater tickets for the fighting spectacle of the year are being sold for around $40 per adult in advance.

St. Louis Mills 18 and St. Charles Cine are two theaters in the St. Louis area on the list showing the widely-anticipated fight. 

A complete list of participating theaters can be found here.

