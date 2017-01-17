Milestone night for Patrik Berglund

St. Louis Blues center Patrik Berglund (21) and Anaheim Ducks right wing Ondrej Kase (86) go for the puck during the first period of the game at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Custom)

Blues center Patrik Berglund is supplying offense for the Blues (23-16-5) at the right time, and in doing so, will also obtain a milestone tonight.

Berglund, who has nine goals the past 14 games -- including both goals Sunday at Anaheim -- after just one in 30 to begin the season, will play in his 600th NHL game, and all with the team that drafted him in the first round in 2006.

Berglund, who has 10 goals and seven assists in 44 games, has 138 goals and 141 assists in 599 games after the Blues chose him with the 25th pick, the same year they selected defenseman Erik Johnson No. 1 overall.

"That means a lot to me to be here nine years and playing 600 games with the same organization is a big thing for me for sure," Berglund said. "... For me, I think it's really cool that you've been playing that many games for the same team. Hopefully I can give many more."

Berglund's offense comes at a time when the Blues, who haven't had issues scoring for the most part, need contributions from all four lines, and getting scoring from the third line is extremely essential.

"It's a lot of fun to be on the scoresheet obviously," Berglund said. "I feel like I've just been playing the same way; it's just the puck has been bouncing in. Hopefully we can keep this going.

"... I've been around the net probably a bit more and the puck will be around there and chances will come. That's something that I've been focusing on too, to be around the net more obviously, so that's been a good thing."

Although Berglund doesn't feel like his game has changed, Hitchcock said it has.

"It's changed a lot," Hitchcock said. "What's changed is the consistent level. There's no drop off in the emotion of the game, he's consistently competing at a high level for the 60 minutes. There's no dropoff and that's why, quite frankly, if you look at his goals, a lot of them are late in the game. Third period scoring chances, the last one in overtime, he just stays with it longer now than he ever has and it's held him in good stead. He's been a real good player for us because he's stayed with it for an extended period of time. He has not gotten discouraged at all and that diligence and that work has made him a real good player for us right now."

Shattenkirk has been a teammate of Berglund's since 2011 and doesn't feel like it's been that long of a run for the Swede.

"No, it's whenever he talks about how many years he's been here and it seems like he's an old man," Shattenkirk joked. "One, for the most part, he's been able to stay healthy with the exception of last year and I think he plays a big, hard game, but we couldn't be happier. With the way he's been playing lately has been tremendous. He's been a huge boost to our team. Six-hundred is quite an accomplishment. In the old CBA, he'd be getting his own room now I think on the road and a pretty sweet jacket.

"... He's just playing confident. He's accepted his role. I think that with the way our centers shake out now, he's been kind of bumped around a little bit. Last year he was a little bit of a winger, a little bit of a center. He was kind of asked different things to do. This year, we ask him to just be a solid, solid center for us and I think he realized now he gets into some favorable matchups, especially offensively. You get a guy like (David) Perron on his line, they possess the puck well and it wears teams down. We see him battle in corners, guys can't move him off the puck and when he feels that, I think he starts to get going and takes some chances and it usually pays off."



