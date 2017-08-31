KSDK
Mind Games of a Champion

Current top-ranked wheelchair tennis player displays mental toughness in comeback victory at U.S. Wheelchair Tennis Championship.

Andy Mohler, KSDK 6:22 PM. CDT August 31, 2017

Take one look at Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez and you can see he's an athlete - even sitting in his wheelchair. 

He's been a fixture in elite Wheelchair tennis for several years now, and has recently climbed to number one overall. 

The 23-year old, whose father and brother have played professional basketball in his native country, claims it's a three-part proposition to get to the top: physical, technical and mental skill and consistency.  It's the mental part of the game that he has focused on most recently, and it played a part in Fernandez's opening win at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center.

  Frank Cusumano tells his story. 

