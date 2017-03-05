Missouri coach Kim Anderson to step down

Feb 21, 2017; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Kim Anderson signals a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Denny Medley)

Kim Anderson will step down as Missouri's basketball coach, the school announced Sunday.

Athletic director Jim Sterk said he requested it.

"This decision has been very difficult for me personally because of the tremendous respect I have for Kim," Sterk said in the statement. "I know how hard he and his staff have worked to turn the program around over the last three years, however, the lack of on-court success has resulted in a significant drop in interest surrounding our program, and we could not afford for that to continue another year.

"Kim has represented our program with character, integrity and class while dedicating himself to developing our student-athletes on and off the basketball court, and we are appreciative of his efforts and dedication to Mizzou and the Columbia community," he added. "Kim will always be a Tiger, and all of us are grateful for his contributions to our University as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach."

Anderson was 26-67 at Missouri, including 8-46 in the SEC. He was 274-94 at Central Missouri before taking the job with the Tigers.

"Missouri is a special institution to my family and I, and I am grateful for having had the opportunity to serve as the head coach at my alma mater," Anderson said. "While we have faced significant challenges over the last three years and been unable to achieve the on-court results everyone would have liked, I do believe we have been able to stabilize the program while watching our players become responsible young men on and off the court."

Missouri is the No. 14 seed in this week's Southeastern Conference tournament in Nashville and will face Auburn on Wednesday in Nashville.

USA Today