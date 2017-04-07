Mizzou favorite to land Tilmon, lead for Smith

It has been a crazy month for Mizzou Tiger fans. First they saw Cuonzo Martin hired as head coach, then they saw the top prospect in the country, Michael Porter, Jr., commit to the basketball team.

The news may be getting even better. Five star center, Jeremiah Tilmon, asked out of his letter of intent to Illinois this week. Maurice Scott, a writer for the St. Louis American, joined Frank Cusumano on Friday night and had this to say about Tilmon:

"He and his family are patiently awaiting their release from the University of Illinois, it is kind of odd that he hasn't gotten his release since he asked for it a few days ago. They are patiently waiting so they can explore their options elsewhere."

Many believe that "elsewhere" could be Columbia with fellow East St. Louis native Cuonzo Martin. When asked if he thought Tilmon would wind up a Tiger, Scott's response was "gut feel, I feel he will be a Missouri Tiger."

Tilmon is not the only big fish Mizzou is going after in Illinois either. Edwardsville's Mark Smith is a free agent and Martin paid him an in house visit on Thursday.

Smith has a lot of suitors, he is visiting Michigan State this weekend and Kentucky just offered. Even with the stiff competition, Scott thinks Mizzou is in the driver's seat.

"it is a very tough one to call, right now I think Missouri has pulled into the lead for his services."

© 2017 KSDK-TV