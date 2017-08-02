Mizzou, Illinois Braggin' Rights game set for Dec. 23

Dec 21, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; A general view of the Braggin' Rights logo on the court before the game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Missouri Tigers at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Denny Medley, Custom)

The University of Missouri will get a chance to break their four-game losing streak against the University of Illinois at the 2017 Braggin' Rights Game on Dec. 23.

The matchup will pit the Illini against the Tigers for the 48th time. The Illini lead the series 31-16.

First-year coach Cuonzo Martin will bring the No. 7 ranked recruiting class into the 2017 matchup, including five-star recruit Michael Porter Jr. and four-star recruit Jeremiah Tilmon. Tilmon had signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Illinois but was granted a release when Illinois fired head coach John Groce.

New Illini head coach Brad Underwood hopes to keep the university's win streak. The Illini have won the last four games by a combined 18 points.

