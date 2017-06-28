MLB umpire helps talk woman off bridge in Pittsburgh

Jun 28, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Home plate umpire John Tumpane (74) signals a pitching change during the ninth inning of the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

PITTSBURGH, PA. - An umpire calling a Pittsburgh Pirates game against the Tampa Bay Rays went above and beyond his duties Wednesday, saving the life of a woman prior to the start of play.

According to MLB.com, home-plate umpire John Tumpane was walking across the Roberto Clemente Bridge outside PNC Park Wednesday afternoon when he spotted a woman climbing the railing along the bridge. He ran to the woman, whom he believed was attempting to jump into the Allegheny River, and was told she wanted to find a better view of the Pittsburgh skyline from the 'other side of the railing.'

"You don't want to do that," said Tumpane. "It's just as good as over here. Let's go grab some lunch and talk."

"No, no, no," she said. "I'm better off on this side. Just let me go."

"I'm not going to let you go," he said, according to the Pittsburgh Gazette. "Let's talk this out. We'll get you back over here."

Tumpane reportedly hooked his arm around hers as he talked with her. As their conversation continued, he was able to get the attention of a passerby to call 911.

The woman repeatedly attempted to let go of the hold he had on her, but Tumpane refused to let her go. Others along the bridge made their way to Trumpane and the woman's location and helped to keep her from jumping until emergency responders arrived at the scene. The woman's wrist was then handcuffed to the bridge before being transported away in an ambulance.

Trumpane told the Pittsburgh Gazette it was a matter of being at the right place at the right time.

“You never know what somebody’s day looks like,” he said. “It’s a nice day, everyone’s out for a walk, and somebody’s not having the same day you’re having. I was just glad to help.”

The Pirates defeated the Rays 6-2.

