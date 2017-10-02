2017 MLB season: 14 statistics to sum it up, from Stanton to Sale to strikeouts

Sep 26, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) heads for the dugout prior to taking on the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - While the 2017 Major League Baseball season ended mostly with a whimper on Sunday - no 60th home run for Giancarlo Stanton, no pennant-race tension - the year was a remarkable one on many levels.

Here's 14 statistics that sum up the just-concluded regular season:

0 -- Times Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez, who slugged 45 homers, was hit by a pitch.

14 -- Consecutive seasons the American League has won more games in interleague play.

22 -- Consecutive games won by the Cleveland Indians, an American League record.

27 -- Pinch hits by Miami Marlins outfielder Ichiro Suzuki, one shy from tying John Vander Wal's 1995 MLB record.

30 -- Times reaching base on catcher's interference by New York Yankees outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, surpassing Pete Rose's career record.

43 -- Wins over a 50-game stretch by the Los Angeles Dodgers. It matches the run by John McGraw's 1912 New York Giants.

52 -- Home runs hit by Aaron Judge. The Yankee slugger is the first rookie to hit 50 homers, surpassing Mark McGwire's 49 set in 1987.

59 -- Complete games thrown, the fewest in MLB history.

99-- More hits by Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve than any other player over the past four seasons.

106 -- Runs batted in at the leadoff spot by Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon, breaking Darin Erstad's mark of 100 RBI in 2000 for the Los Angeles Angels.

308 -- Strikeouts by Boston Red Sox lefty Chris Sale. He became the first American League pitcher in 18 years to reach the 300 mark.

3,048 -- Career hits for Texas Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre. On July 30, he became the 31st member of the 3,000 hit club.

6,105 -- Home runs hit in the majors, surpassing the record of 5,693 set in 2000.

40,105 -- Strikeouts in 2017, surpassing the record of 38,982 set last season.

