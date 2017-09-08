Braves offer free tickets to Marlins series for Florida residents fleeing Hurricane Irma

Sep 5, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Fans wait in the upper deck during a rain delay prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Custom)

ATLANTA, GA. - Florida residents who have been forced to evacuate because of Hurricane Irma can attend the Miami Marlins' four-game series against the Atlanta Braves for free.

In a news release, the Braves said that Florida residents can come to SunTrust Park the day of the game, show their Florida identification and get a complimentary ticket.

"We know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as Hurricane Irma approaches," Braves president Derek Schiller said in the release. "We hope we can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a baseball game at SunTrust Park."

The four-game series begins Thursday at 7:35 p.m.

Game 2 of the series is Friday at 7:35, the third game is Saturday at 7 and the fourth game is Sunday at 1:35.

The Marlins aren't scheduled to return home until Sept. 15. The Tampa Bay Rays, meanwhile, may delay or move their home series against the New York Yankees. It begins Monday.

