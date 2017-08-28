Brewers minor-leaguer Julio Mendez suffers heart attack when hit in chest by a pitch

MILWAUKEE, WI - APRIL 24: Baseball hats with the current logo, left, and retro logo sit on display at Miller Park on April 24, 2016 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** (Photo: Dylan Buell, Custom)

LOS ANGELES,CA - Milwaukee Brewers minor-league infielder Julio Mendezsuffered a heart attack Saturday night when hit in the chest by a pitch while playing for the rookie-ball club in the Arizona League.

Mendez, 20, was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Julio and his family,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement. “We will provide updates as soon as we know more.”

Mendez, a native of Venezuela, was struck by a pitch thrown by Austin Krzeminskiof the AZL Angels with one out in the top of the ninth inning in the game played in Tempe, Ariz. Reports indicate he was administered CPR by medical staff on site before being transported to a hospital.

The game was not continued after the frightening incident.

Mendez was signed by the Brewers in July 2013 and played two seasons with the Dominican Summer League team before moving up to the AZL last year and again in 2017.

Brewers manager Craig Counsellwas told of the incident by assistant general manager Matt Arnold, who is with the club here.

"Obviously, we are thinking about him and our thoughts are with him and his family," Counsell said. "It's a very scary situation, and we're thinking about him and trying to get updates. He's in very serious condition."

