2017 Cardinals HOF class announced; McGwire, McCarver inducted

ST. LOUIS - Three iconic players to don the Birds on the Bat were announced Friday as part of the 2017 St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction Class. Mark McGwire, Tim McCarver and Pepper Martin will be inducted into the 2017 class on Saturday, August 26 at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village.

More than 40,000 votes in a six-week period were cast to choose the three newest additions. Both McGwire and McCarver were the top two most voted players in the online Cardinals Hall of Fame balloting. Other Cardinals players on the ballot included Steve Carlton, Keith Hernandez, Jason Isringhausen, Edgar Renteria and Scott Rolen.

The Red Ribbon Selection Committee selected the 2017 inductees through a secret ballot process. 5 On Your Side's Frank Cusumano was a part of the group to select the new class.

Of the three new additions to the Hall of Fame class, McGwire, McCarver and Martin stood out as standout players with long-lasting effects on the Cardinals franchise.

"Each year, we look forward to seeing who the Red Ribbon Committee and our fans elect in the Cardinals Hall of Fame," said Bill DeWitt Jr. in a statement. "The outstanding achievements of these individuals have earned them the honor of being permanently recognized in the Cardinals Hall of Fame, along with some of the greatest names in team history. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of these remarkable players in August during Induction Weekend."

Mark McGwire played as a Cardinal from 1997 to 2001. He was first brought into St. Louis via trade on July 13, 1997. Just one year later, McGwire would become the spotlight of national attention with a home run race against Chicago Cubs right fielder Sammy Sosa. McGwire would go on to finish the 1998 season with 70 home runs, topping the previous single-season record of 61 set by Roger Maris, and beating Sosa by just four home runs. He led the MLB in home runs in 1998 and 1999 with 65 home runs, set the Cardinals single-season walk mark with 162 in 1998 and had back-to-back seasons of 147 RBIs in both 1998 and 1999, ranking third in franchise history. McGwire ended his career with St. Louis having blasted 220 home runs, batting .270/.427/.683 with 473 RBIs, showcasing three All-Star Game selections and a Silver Slugger Award in 1998.

Tim McCarver began his major league career as a Cardinal, making his first appearance in 1959. In his first tenure with St. Louis, he made three World Series appearances in 1964, 1967 and 1968, and was selected for two All-Star Game selections in 1965 and 1967. McCarver led the National League with 13 triples in 1966, fielding percentage for catchers in both 1965 and 1967, and finished second in voting for National League MVP in 1967. In his three World Series appearances, McCarver ranks second in hits (23); third in RBI (11) and walks (10); first in triples (3); fifth in batting average (.311) and remains the only catcher in franchise history to have caught two series-winning World Series Game 7s. Through his career, McCarver hit .272/.329/.388.

Pepper Martin made his debut with the Cardinals in 1928, coming up through the farm system. He was known as the heart and soul of the Gashouse Gang, the iconic 1934 club known for their behavior and on-and-off the field jokes. Martin helped the 1930s Cardinals win two pennants and two World Series in 1931 and 1934 playing an integral role in their successes. In Cardinals World Series play, Martin ranks first in average (.418) and doubles (7); second in hits (23), runs (14) and stolen bases (7); and fourth in total bases (35). Martin was named to four All-Star teams in the National League (1933, 1934, 1935 and 1937), led the league in stolen bases (1933, 1934, 1936) and scored the most runs in the National League in 1933. Through his career, Martin hit .298/.358/.443.

Among notable Cardinals Hall of Fame members include Lou Brock, Jack Buck, Chris Carpenter, Dizzy Dean, Jim Edmonds, Bob Gibson, Willie McGee, Mike Shannon, Ozzie Smith, Joe Torre, Stan Musial and more.

The 2017 class is the fourth induction class since the franchise dedicated the Cardinals Hall of Fame with an Inaugural Class on Opening Day in 2014.

